29 Jan 2020

Coronavirus – Situation update (DG ECHO, ECDC, WHO, CDC, JRC Science4Peace, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
29 Jan 2020

EUCPM activation

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of 28 January at 18.00 UTC, 132 people have died in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan (Hubei Province, China), 125 of them in Hubei Province.

There are 5,974 confirmed cases worldwide, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), including China (4,528), Thailand (14), Taiwan (7), Singapore (5), Australia (5), USA (5), Malaysia (4), Japan (4), South Korea (4), France (3), Vietnam (2), Canada (2), Nepal (1), Sri Lanka (1), Cambodia (1), and Germany (1). Public transport and flights have been grounded since 23 January.

On 28 January, France activated the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism to charter two planes for the repatriation of French and EU citizens to Wuhan, meaning that the EU will co-finance transport costs.

DG ECHO’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) is monitoring the situation in close collaboration with other EU services such as DG SANTE.

