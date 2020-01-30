Coronavirus - Situation update (DG ECHO, ECDC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2020)

EUCPM activation

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of 30 January 8.00, there are 7,822 cases worldwide, in China (7 734), Thailand (14), Japan (11), Singapore (10), Taiwan (8), Malaysia (7), Republic of Korea (4), United Arab Emirates (4), Vietnam (2), Cambodia (1), Nepal (1), and Sri Lanka (1), France (5), Germany (4), and Finland (1), the United States (5),Canada (3) and Australia (7). So far, there are 170 deaths reported, all in China.

On 28 January, France activated the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism to charter two planes for the repatriation of French and EU citizens from Wuhan, meaning that the EU will co-finance transport costs.

The first French plane departed in the early hours of 30 January for Wuhan and is due to arrive in Wuhan at 15.15 Brussels time (22.15 local time).