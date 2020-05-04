The Global Fund is participating in the Coronavirus Global Response International Pledging Event hosted by the European Union and partners on 4 May to raise €7.5 billion in initial funding for the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pledges from governments and business leaders will support development and universal deployment of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus.

The Global Fund was one of the first organizations to respond to the COVID-19 crisis at scale, quickly providing up to US$1 billion to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up systems for health, and to ensure lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs continue. In support of the global response, the Global Fund is co-leading the Diagnostics Consortium along with UNICEF to negotiate pricing and procure molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19 on behalf of countries and partners.

Donors and partners can make additional contributions through the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism and the Global Fund is working with private sector partners to identify pro-bono, pragmatic solutions to help low-income countries quickly strengthen their capacities to fight COVID-19, such as enhancing connectivity and technology solutions.

“We are facing an unprecedented global health emergency and only a global response can fight a global disease like COVID-19,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “To defeat COVID-19, every country’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases must be reinforced. We must unite to fight.”

