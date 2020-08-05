Coronavirus emergency appeal: UNHCR’s preparedness and response plan (REVISED) 5 August 2020

In light of the unprecedented impact that the COVID-19 outbreak is having across operations worldwide, UNHCR is revising its initial requirements of $33 million and is appealing for an additional $222 million, bringing revised requirements to $255 million to urgently support preparedness and response in situations of forced displacement over the next nine months.

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic. The coronavirus situation is dynamic and evolving with, as of 25 March 2020, over 400,000 cases reported worldwide in 196 countries.

This outbreak is a global challenge that does not discriminate and can affect anyone—including refugees and displaced people—and which can only be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation. In line with the recently launched OCHA-coordinated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, and working closely with WHO, UNHCR is further scaling up its health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) preparedness and response interventions, providing support to vulnerable displaced families experiencing economic shock, and ensuring protection and assistance for those most affected.