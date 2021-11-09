Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (9 November 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 7 November 2021

During the week 1 to 7 November 2021, a slight upward trend (1% increase) in new weekly cases was observed, with just over 3.1 million new cases reported (Figure 1). The WHO European Region reported a 7% increase in new weekly cases as compared to the previous week, while other regions reported declines or stable trends (Table 1). Similarly, the European Region reported a 10% increase in new deaths, while other regions reported declining trends. Globally, over 48 000 new deaths were reported, a 4% decrease from the previous week.

As of 7 November, over 249 million confirmed cases and over 5 million deaths have been reported.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence rates per 100 000 population were the European Region (208.9 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (68.6 new cases per 100 000 population); the same two regions reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths, of 2.9 and 1.3 per 100 000 population, respectively.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (510 968 new cases; 3% decrease), the Russian Federation (281 305 new cases; 3% increase), the United Kingdom (252 104 new cases; 12% decrease), Turkey (197 335 new cases; 8% increase), and Germany (169 483 new cases; 29% increase).