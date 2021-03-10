Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (9 March 2021)

Global overview

Over 2.7 million new cases were reported last week, a 2% increase compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The global case increase was driven by increases in the Eastern Mediterranean (10%), African Region (10%), and Europe (4%), while small declines were seen in the Americas (-2%), South-East Asia (-2%) and Western Pacific regions (-6%). Globally, around half of countries are seeing declines while the other half are experiencing increasing numbers of new cases. Global new deaths continued the downward trend observed since early February 2021, declining a further 6% compared to last week. Death rates declined in all regions except in the Eastern Mediterannean, where new deaths reported rose by 9%. The Americas and Europe account for around 80% of new cases and new deaths reported globally.