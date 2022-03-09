Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (8 March 2022)

Overview

Globally, during the week of 28 February through 6 March 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline by 5% and 8% respectively, as compared to the previous week. Across the six WHO regions, over 10 million new cases and over 52 000 new deaths were reported. As of 6 March 2022, over 433 million confirmed cases and over 5.9 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, while the Western Pacific Region continue to report an increase (+46%) in the number of new weekly cases, all other regions reported decreases. The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Western Pacific (+29%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (+2%) Regions, while decreases were reported by the African Region (-39%), Europe Region (-15%), the Region of the Americas (-9%) and South-East Asia Region (-3%).

In this edition, we provide an update on:

The geographic distribution of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), including the prevalence and summary of current evidence of the Omicron variant. We also provide updates on vaccine effectiveness for the Delta and Omicron variants

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports