Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (8 June 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 5 June 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases has continued to decline since the peak in January 2022. During the week of 30 May to 5 June 2022, over three million cases were reported, a 12% decrease as compared to the previous week (figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths also continues to decline, with over 7 600 fatalities reported, representing a 22% decrease as compared to the previous week.

At the regional level, the numbers of new weekly cases increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+19%) and South-East Asia Region (+1%), while they decreased in the other four WHO regions. The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Western Pacific Region (+7%), while decreasing trends were observed in the other five regions.

As of 5 June 2022, over 529 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.