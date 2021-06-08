Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (8 June 2021)

Global overview Data as of 6 June 2021

Global case and death incidences continued to decrease with over 3 million new weekly cases and over 73 000 new deaths, a 15% and an 8% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The European and South-East Asia Regions reported marked declines in the number of new cases in the past week, whereas the African Region reported an increase compared to the previous week (Table 1). The Region of the Americas as well as the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific Regions reported similar numbers compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths reported in the past week decreased in the European and South-East Asia Regions and increased in the Western Pacific Region. Death incidences remained stable in the Region of the Americas as well as the Eastern Mediterranean and African Regions. Despite the downward trend in global case and death incidences for a sixth and fifth consecutive week respectively, many countries across all six regions have reported rises in the number of cases and deaths.