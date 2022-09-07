Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (7 September 2022)

Overview

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 12% during the week of 29 August to 4 September 2022 as compared to the previous week, with just under 4.2 million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 5% as compared to the previous week, with over 13 700 fatalities reported. As of 4 September 2022, over 600 million confirmed cases and over 6.4 million deaths have been reported globally.

In this edition, we include:

The COVID-19 epidemiological update at the global and regional levels. An update on the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), including their geographic spread and prevalence.