Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (7 December 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 5 December 2021

Globally, weekly case incidence plateaued this week (29 November - 5 December 2021), with over 4 million confirmed new cases reported, similar to the number reported in the previous week’s figures. However, new weekly deaths increased by 10% as compared to the previous week, with over 52 500 new deaths reported. As of 5 December, nearly 265 million confirmed cases and over 5.2 million deaths have been reported globally.

The African Region and the Region of the Americas reported increases in new weekly cases of 79% and 21%, respectively, while the Western Pacific and South-East Asia regions both reported decreases of 10%. The number of new weekly cases reported by the European and Eastern Mediterranean regions were similar to the numbers reported in the previous week. New weekly deaths increased by 49% in the South-East Asia Region and 38% in the Region of the Americas, while the weekly deaths decreased in the African and Eastern Mediterranean Regions by 13% and 8%, respectively. The number of new deaths were similar to those reported in the previous week in both the European and the Western Pacific regions.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence per 100 000 population continue to be the European Region (288.0 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (91.4 new cases per 100 000 population). Both regions also reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths of 3.1 and 1.3 per 100 000 population, respectively while <1 new death per 100 000 was reported in all other regions.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (752 394 new cases; a 30% increase), Germany (396 429 new cases; similar to the previous week’s figures), the United Kingdom (310 696 new cases; similar to the previous week’s figures), France (283 500 new cases; a 49% increase) and the Russian Federation (231 240 new cases; similar to the previous week’s figures).