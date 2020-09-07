Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (6 September 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 10 am CEST 6 September 2020 For the latest data and information on COVID-19, please see:

Global epidemiological situation

Cumulatively, nearly 27 million COVID-19 cases and 900 000 deaths have been reported to WHO to date. Over 1.8 million new cases and 37 000 new deaths were reported for the week ending 6 September, a 5% increase in the number of cases and a 2% decrease in the number of deaths compared to the previous week (24 to 30 August) (Figure 1).

The WHO South-East Asia Region continued to show the highest increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, compared to the previous week, with over 600 000 new cases reported. A weekly increase in the number of new reported cases was seen in the European and Eastern Mediterranean Regions, while the African and Western Pacific Regions declined in both cases and deaths compared with last week. The Region of the Americas has seen a 1% increase in reported cases, but a 4% decrease in deaths, and continues to carry the highest burden of the disease globally, accounting for nearly half of all new cases reported in the past seven days.