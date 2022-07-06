Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (6 July 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 3 July 2022

Globally, the number of weekly cases has increased for the fourth consecutive week, after a declining trend since the last peak in March 2022. During the week of 27 June to 3 July 2022, over 4.6 million new cases were reported, a figure similar to that of the previous week (Figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 12%, with over 8100 fatalities reported.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+29%), the South-East Asia Region (+20%), the European Region (+15%), and the Western Pacific Region (+4%), while it decreased in the African Region (-33%) and the Region of the Americas (-18%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+34%) and the South-East Asia Region (+16%), while decreases were observed in the African Region (-50%), the Region of the Americas (-13%), the European Region (-12%) and the Western Pacific Region (-12%).

As of 3 July 2022, over 546 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.