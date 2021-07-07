Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (6 July 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 4 July 2021

Globally, after a decline in newly reported cases for seven consecutive weeks, there has been a slight increase in new weekly cases in the last two weeks, with over 2.6 million cases reported last week (28 June – 4 July 2021) as compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The number of weekly deaths continued to decrease, with just under 54 000 deaths reported in the past week, a 7% decrease as compared to the previous week. This is the lowest weekly mortality figure since early October 2020. The cumulative number of cases reported globally now exceeds 183 million and the number of deaths is almost 4 million.

This week, all Regions except the Americas reported an increase in new cases. The European Region reported a sharp increase in incidence (30%) whereas the African region reported a sharp increase in mortality (23%) as compared to the previous week (Table 1). All Regions, with the exception of the Americas and South-East Asia Regions, reported an increase in the number of deaths in the past week.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil (364 709 new cases; 30% decrease), India (312 250 new cases; 11% decrease), Colombia (204 556 new cases; similar to last week), Indonesia (168 780 new cases; 35% increase), and the United Kingdom (161 805 new cases; 67% increase). Over the past week, the highest numbers of new cases per 100 000 population were reported from Seychelles (758 new cases per 100 000 population), Mongolia (472 new cases per 100 000 population), Colombia (402 new cases per 100 000 population), Namibia (367 new cases per 100 000 population) and Cyprus (324 new cases per 100 000 population).

Globally, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 173 countries, territories or areas (hereafter countries; one new country in the past week), Beta in 122 countries (three new countries), Gamma in 74 countries (two new countries) and Delta in 104 countries (7 new countries).