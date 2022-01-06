Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (6 January 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 2 January 2022

During the week 27 December 2021 to 2 January 2022, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases increased sharply by 71% as compared to the previous week (Table 1), while the number of new deaths decreased by 10%. This corresponds to just under 9.5 million new cases and over 41 000 new deaths reported during the last week. As of 2 January, a total of nearly 289 million cases and just over 5.4 million deaths have been reported globally (Figure 1).

All regions reported an increase in the incidence of weekly cases, with the Region of the Americas reporting the largest increase (100%), followed by the South-East Asia (78%), European (65%), Eastern Mediterranean (40%),

Western Pacific (38%) and the African (7%) Regions. The African Region was the only region to report a weekly increase in the number of new deaths (22%). All other regions reported a decrease in the incidence of deaths, including the Americas (18%), Western Pacific (10%), South-East Asia (9%), Eastern Mediterranean (7%) and the European (6%) Regions.