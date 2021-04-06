Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (6 April 2021)

Global overview

Globally, new COVID-19 cases rose for a sixth consecutive week, with over 4 million new cases reported in the last week (Figure 1). The number of new deaths also increased by 11% compared to last week, with over 71 000 new deaths reported. The largest increases in case incidence were observed in the South-East Asia (most notably in India) and the Western Pacific regions (Table 1). All regions, except for the African Region, reported increases in the number of deaths, with the largest increase of 46% from the South-East Asia Region.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (513 885 new cases; 38% increase), Brazil (505 668 new cases; 5% decrease), the United States of America (444 756 new cases; 5% increase), Turkey (265 937 new cases; 43% increase), and France (244 607 new cases; 4% decrease).