Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (5 October 2021)

Overview

Globally, the number of weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to decline. This is a trend that has been observed since August. Over 3.1 million new cases and just over 54 000 new deaths were reported during the week of 27 September to 3 October 2021. Cases this week decreased by 9% as compared to the previous week, while deaths remained similar. All regions reported a decline in the number of new cases this week apart from the European Region which remained similar to the week before. The largest decrease in new weekly cases was reported from the African Region (43%), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (21%), the South-East Asia Region (19%), the Region of the Americas (12%) and the Western Pacific (12%). The cumulative number of confirmed cases reported globally is now over 234 million and the cumulative number of deaths is just under 4.8 million.

In this edition, we provide updates on the impacts of the phenotypic characteristics (transmissibility, disease severity, risk of reinfection, and impacts on diagnostics and vaccine performance) of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) and the geographic distribution of VOCs.