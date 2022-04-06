Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (5 April 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 3 April 2022

After the increase observed during the first half of March 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased for a second consecutive week, with a 16% decline during the week of 28 March through 3 April 2022 as compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths also decreased sharply (-43%) as compared to the previous week, when an artificial spike in deaths was observed (see WEU 85).

Across the six WHO regions, over nine million new cases and over 26 000 new deaths were reported. All regions reported decreasing trends both in the number of new weekly cases and new weekly deaths (Table 1). As of 3 April 2022, just over 489 million cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.