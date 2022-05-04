Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (4 May 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 1 May 2022

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline since the end of March 2022. During the week of 25 April through 1 May 2022, over 3.8 million cases and over 15 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 17% and 3% respectively, as compared to the previous week (Figure 1 in the PDF).

However, not all the Regions reported decreasing trends: the number of new weekly cases increased in the African Region (+31%) and in the Region of the Americas (+13%), while the number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (+69%) largely due to a delay in the reporting of deaths from India.

As of 1 May 2022, over 500 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.

At the country level, the highest number of new weekly cases were reported from Germany (558 958 new cases; -24%), Italy (384 825 new cases; -8%), France (382 208 new cases; -30%), the Republic of Korea (380 455 new cases; -35%), and the United States of America (372 167 new cases; +27%).

The highest number of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (2 199 new deaths; -5%), India (1 650 new deaths; +273%), the Russian Federation (1 129 new deaths; -19%), France (900 new deaths; +2%), and Italy (898 new deaths; -11%).