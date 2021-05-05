Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (4 May 2021)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 2 May 2021, 10 am CET

Global overview

For the second successive week, the number of COVID-19 cases globally remains at the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic with over 5.7 million new weekly cases, following nine consecutive weeks of increases (Figure 1). New deaths continue to increase for the seventh consecutive week, with over 93 000 deaths. The South-East Asia Region continues to report marked increases in both case and death incidences (Table 1). India accounts for over 90% of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week. Case incidence in the regions of Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Africa and the Americas decreased, while rates in the Western Pacific Region were comparable to the previous week. The number of deaths decreased in Europe, Africa and the Western Pacific region, while slight increases were reported in the Americas and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (2 597 285 new cases; 20% increase), Brazil (421 933 new cases; 4% increase), the United States of America (345 692 new cases; 15% decrease), Turkey (257 992 new cases; 32% decrease), and France (163 666 new cases; 23% decrease).