Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (31 August 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 28 August 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 16% during the week of 22 to 28 August 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 4.5 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1 in the PDF). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 13%, as compared to the previous week, with over 13 500 fatalities reported. As of 28 August 2022, over 598 million confirmed cases and over 6.4 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased across all six regions: the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-37%), the European Region (-20%), the South-East Asia Region (-16%), the Western Pacific Region (-15%), the African Region (-13%) and the Region of the Americas (-13%). The number of new weekly deaths decreased across four of the six regions: the African Region (-64%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-35%), the European Region (-30%), and the Region of the Americas (-9%); while it increased in the South-East Asian Region (+15%) and remained stable in the Western Pacific Region (+3%).

At the country level, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (1 258 772 new cases; -15%), the Republic of Korea (743 487 new cases; -16%), the United States of America (576 437 new cases; -10%), the Russian Federation (288 580 new cases; +23%) and Germany (206 860 new cases; -22%). The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (2818 new deaths; -6%), Japan (1990 new deaths; +23%), Brazil (1039 new deaths; -6%), Italy (647 new deaths; -4%) and the Republic of Korea (525 new deaths; +25%).

Current trends in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected. Additionally, data from countries are continuously updated by WHO to incorporate changes in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths made by countries retrospectively.