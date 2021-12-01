Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (30 November 2021)

Global overview]

Data as of 28 November 2021

Globally, weekly case incidence plateaued this week (22-28 November 2021), with nearly 3.8 million confirmed new cases reported, similar to the previous week’s figures. However, new weekly deaths decreased by 10% in the past seven days as compared to the previous week, with over 47 500 new deaths reported. As of 28 November, over 260 million confirmed cases and nearly 5.2 million deaths have been reported globally.

The African, Western Pacific and European Regions reported increases in new weekly cases of 93%, 24% and 7%, respectively, while the Regions of the Americas and South-East Asia reported decreases of 24% and 11%, respectively. To note, the increase in the African Region was largely due to batch reporting of antigen tests by South Africa last week, therefore the trends should be interpreted with caution. The incidence in cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region was stable with figures similar to the previous week. New weekly deaths decreased by 36% and 8% in the Regions of the Americas and the Eastern Mediterranean, respectively, and increased by 26% and 7% in the South-East Asia and African Regions, respectively. The number of new deaths were similar to the numbers reported in the previous week in both the European and Western Pacific Regions.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence per 100 000 population continue to be the European Region (285.2 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (64.5 new cases per 100 000 population). The European Region also reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths of 3.1 per 100 000 population while <1 new death per 100 000 was reported in all other regions.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (464 800 new cases; a 31% decrease), Germany (406 754 new cases; a 22% increase), the United Kingdom (304 374 new cases; an 8% increase), the Russian Federation (239 215 new cases; an 8% decrease) and France (190 402 new cases; a 62% increase).