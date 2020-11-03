Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (3 November 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 1 November 2020, 10 am CEST

Global epidemiological situation

In the past week, over 3.3 million new cases have been reported globally (Figure 1). As of 1 November, nearly 46 million cases and 1.2 million deaths have been reported globally. The further acceleration in the incidence of new cases was most notable in European Region, which reported half of global new cases (over 1.7 million cases - a 22% increase from the previous week. Moreover, the region also reported a substantial rise in the number of new deaths (a 46% increase compared with the previous week), with Europe and the Americas now each reporting over 17 000 new deaths in the last 7 days.) The Americas and the Eastern-Mediterranean Regions have also seen relatively smaller rises in the number of reported cases. The South-East Asia Region has continued to report a decline in new cases and deaths, while case incidence continues to fluctuate around similar rates compared to recent weeks in the African and Western Pacific Regions (Table 1).