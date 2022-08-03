Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (3 August 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 31 July 2022

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 9% during the week of 25 to 31 July 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 6.5 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table-1). The number of new weekly deaths remained stable this week as compared to the previous week, with over 14 000 fatalities reported. As of 31 July 2022, over 574 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of reported new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific Region (+20%) and the African Region (+5%); at the same time, it decreased or remained stable in the European Region (-35%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-12%), the South-East Asia Region (-2%) and the Region of the Americas (-2%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Western Pacific Region (+44%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+26%), the South-East Asia Region (+20%), and the African Region (+12%), while it decreased in the European Region (-26%). The number of new weekly deaths in the Region of the Americas was similar to the figure reported during the previous week.