Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (3 August 2021)

Global overview Data as of 1 August 2021

The global number of new cases has been increasing for more than a month, with over 4 million cases reported in the past week (26 July to 1 August 2021) (Figure 1). This increasing trend is largely attributed to substantial increases in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific Regions which reported 37% and 33% increases respectively as compared to the previous week, while the South-East Asia Region reported a 9% increase (Table 1); the other three Regions reported similar weekly case incidence or a slight decrease as compared to the previous week. Overall, the number of deaths reported this week decreased by 8% as compared to the previous week, with over 64 000 deaths reported. However, the Western Pacific and Eastern Mediterranean Regions showed a sharp increase in new deaths as compared to the previous week, reporting 48% and 31% increases, respectively. The other four Regions reported a similar number of weekly deaths as compared to the previous week, with the exception of the Region of the Americas which reported a 29% decrease. The cumulative number of cases reported globally is now nearly 197 million and the number of cumulative deaths is 4.2 million. If these trends continue, the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million by next week.