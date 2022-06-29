Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (29 June 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 26 June 2022

Globally, the number of weekly cases has increased for the third consecutive week, after a declining trend since the last peak in March 2022. During the week of 20 to 26 June 2022, over 4.1 million new cases were reported, an 18% increase as compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths remained similar to that of the previous week, with over 8500 fatalities reported.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+47%), the European Region (+33%), the South-East Asia Region (+32%), and the Region of the Americas (+14%), while it decreased in the African Region (-39%) and the Western Pacific Region (-3%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+22%), the South-East Asia Region (+15%), and the Region of the Americas (+11%), while decreases were observed in the Western Pacific Region (-6%), the European Region (-5%) and the African Region (-1%).

As of 26 June 2022, over 541 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.