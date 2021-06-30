Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (29 June 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 27 June 2021

The global number of new cases over the past week (21-27 June 2021) was over 2.6 million, a similar number compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The number of weekly deaths continued to decrease, with more than 57 000 deaths reported in the past week, a 10% decrease as compared to the previous week. This is the lowest weekly mortality figure since those recorded in early November 2020. Globally, COVID-19 incidence remains very high with an average of over 370 000 cases reported each day over the past week. The cumulative number of cases reported globally now exceeds 180 million and the number of deaths is almost 4 million.

This week, the African region recorded a sharp increase in incidence (33%) and mortality (42%) when compared to the previous week (Table 1). The Eastern Mediterranean and European Regions also reported increases in the number of weekly cases. All Regions, with the exception of the African Region, reported a decline in the number of deaths in the past week.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil (521 298 new cases; 3% increase), India (351 218 new cases; 12% increase), Colombia (204 132 new cases; 5% increase), the Russian Federation (134 465 new cases; 24% increase), and Argentina (131 824 new cases; 11% decrease). Over the past week, the highest numbers of new cases per 100 000 population were reported from Seychelles (708 new cases per 100 000 pop), Namibia (509 new cases per 100 000 pop) and Mongolia (491 new cases per 100 000 pop).

Globally, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 172 countries, territories or areas (hereafter countries; two new countries in the past week), of Beta in 120 countries (one new country), Gamma in 72 countries (one new country) and Delta in 96 countries (11 new countries).