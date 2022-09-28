Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (28 September 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 25 September 2022 Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 11% during the week of 19 to 25 September 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over three million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 18% as compared to the previous week, with just over 8900 fatalities reported. As of 25 September 2022, over 612 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased or remained stable across all six WHO regions: the African Region (-33%), the Western Pacific Region (-19%), the Region of the Americas (-15%), South-East Asia Region (-11%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-8%) and the European Region (-1%). The number of new weekly deaths also decreased or remained stable across all six regions: the African Region (-34%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-26%), the European Region (-26%), the Western Pacific Region (-16%), the Region of the Americas (-12%) and the South-East Asia Region (-3%).

At the country level, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (535 502 new cases; -12%), the United States of America (361 599 new cases; -11%), the Russian Federation (353 826 new cases; -5%), China (292 476 new cases; similar to the previous week) and Germany (249 144 new cases; +9%). The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (2484 new deaths; -11%), the Russian Federation (712 new deaths; similar to the previous week), Japan (659 new deaths; -43%), China (497 new deaths; +38%) and Brazil (450 new deaths; -8%).

Current trends in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected. Additionally, data from previous weeks are continuously updated to retrospectively incorporate changes in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths made by countries.