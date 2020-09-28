Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (28 September 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 27 September 2020, 10 am CEST For the latest data and information on COVID-19, please see:

Global epidemiological situation

To date, over 32.7 million COVID-19 cases and 991 000 deaths have been reported to WHO. During the week of 21–27 September, there were more than 2 million new cases and 36 000 new deaths reported, which is similar to the numbers reported the previous week. Cumulative deaths are expected to exceed one million in the coming week.

The Region of the Americas continues to carry the highest incidence of COVID-19 globally (Table 1), reporting similar numbers of new cases and deaths as the previous week. The Region accounts for 38% of all new cases and 52% of all new deaths reported in the past seven days. The Eastern Mediterranean Region showed the greatest increase (9%) in cases in the past week, while the European Region reported a substantial rise in deaths, with a 9% increase compared to the previous week. The WHO African, Western Pacific and South-East Asia Regions reported decreases in the new case and deaths over the past week.

Additional region-specific information can be found below: African Region, Region of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean Region, European Region, South-East Asia Region, and Western-Pacific Region.