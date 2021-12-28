Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (28 December 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 26 December 2021

During the week 20-26 December, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases increased by 11% as compared to the previous week (Table 1); while the number of new deaths remained similar to the number reported during the previous week. This corresponds to just under 5 million new cases and over 44 000 new deaths. As of 26 December, over 278 million cases and just under 5.4 million deaths have been reported globally (Figure 1).

The Region of the Americas reported the largest increase in new cases in the last week (39%), followed by the African Region, which reported an increase of 7%. The South-East Asia Region continued to report a decrease in new cases as compared to the previous week (12%) while in the European, Eastern Mediterranean, and Western Pacific Regions, the number of new cases was similar to those reported during the previous week. The African Region reported the highest increase in the number of new deaths (72%), followed by the South-East Asia Region (9%) and the Region of the Americas (7%). The European and Eastern Mediterranean Region reported decreases of 12% and 7% respectively, in the incidence of deaths, while in the Western Pacific Region, the incidence was similar to the previous weeks