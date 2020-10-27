Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (27 October 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 25 October 2020, 10 am CEST

Global epidemiological situation

In the past week the highest number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported globally, amounting to over 2 million new cases in the past 7 days (Figure 1), the shortest intervals for this exponential increase since the start of the pandemic, while the number of new deaths is comparable to previous weeks. As of 25 October, over 42 million cases and 1.1 million deaths have been reported globally, with over 2.8 million new cases and nearly 40 000 new deaths reported over the past week.

For the second consecutive week the European Region accounts for the greatest proportion of reported new cases, with over 1.3 million new cases reported this past week – a 33% increase in cases compared to the previous week – contributing nearly half of all new cases reported worldwide this week (46%) (Table 1). Similarly, the number of deaths continues to increase in the region with a 35% increase from last week and accounting for nearly one third of all new deaths globally. Although not as substantial, increases in reported new cases were also observed in the Region of the Americas, Eastern-Mediterranean and African regions. Declines in cases and deaths continued to be reported in the South-East Asia region while the Western Pacific region has shown a slight decline in new cases and deaths in the past 7 days.

Despite regional variations the countries reporting the highest number of cases in the past week remain the same as the previous 3 weeks: India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.