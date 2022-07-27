Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (27 July 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 24 July 2022

Globally, the number of weekly cases reported during the week of 18 to 24 July 2022 was similar to the number reported last week, with over 6.6 million new cases (Figure 1). Likewise, the number of new weekly deaths was similar to the number reported during the previous week, with over 12 600 fatalities.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific Region (+52%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+45%) and the South-East Asia Region (+13%), while it decreased in the African Region (-44%), the European Region (-24%) and the Region of the Americas (-12%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+88%), the Western Pacific Region (+19%) and the SouthEast Asia Region (+8%), while it decreased in the African Region (-47%) and the European Region (-6%). The number of new weekly deaths in the Region of the Americas was similar to the figure reported during the previous week.

As of 24 July 2022, over 567 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

Current trends in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected. Additionally, data are continuously updated to incorporate regular changes made by countries retrospectively.

At the country level, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (969 068 new cases; +73%), the United States of America (860 097 new cases; -3%), Germany (565 518 new cases; -16%), Italy (531 327 new cases; -26%), and France (508 620 new cases; -27%). The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (2 637 new deaths; +3%), Brazil (1 396 new deaths; -20%), Italy (952 new deaths; +21%), Spain (810 new deaths; +33%), and France (737 new deaths; +34%).