Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (27 July 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 25 July 2021

The global number of new cases reported last week (19-25 July 2021) was over 3.8 million, an 8% increase as compared to the previous week (Figure 1); an average of around 540 000 cases were reported each day over the past week as compared to 490 000 cases reported daily the week before. This trend is largely attributed to substantial increases in the Americas and Western Pacific Regions. The number of deaths reported this week increased sharply with over 69 000 deaths, a 21% increase when compared to the previous week; the greatest number of new deaths were reported from the Americas and South-East Asia Regions. The cumulative number of cases reported globally is now nearly 194 million and the number of cumulative deaths exceeds 4 million. If these trends continue, the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks. Last week, three WHO Regions - the Americas, Europe and South-East Asia reported an increase in case incidence. The Region of the Americas reported the largest increase in case incidence as compared to the previous week, followed by the Western Pacific Region (30% and 25%, respectively) (Table 1). The South-East Asia Region also reported an increase in new cases, albeit at a much lower rate of 3%, when compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths increased in all regions apart from the European Region where it remained similar to the previous week.