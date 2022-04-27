Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (27 April 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 24 April 2022

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline since the end of March 2022. During the week of 18 through 24 April 2022, over 4.5 million cases and over 15 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 21% and 20% respectively, as compared to the previous week (Figure 1).

However, not all the Regions have shown a decreasing trend: the number of new weekly cases increased in the Region of the Americas (+9%) and in the African Region (+32%) in the past week, while the number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (+41%) - due to a delay in reporting of deaths from India - and in the Africa Region (+110%). As of 24 April 2022, over 500 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.