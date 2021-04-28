Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (27 April 2021)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 25 April 2021, 10 am CET

Global overview

Globally, new COVID-19 cases increased for the ninth consecutive week, with nearly 5.7 million new cases reported in the last week – surpassing previous peaks (Figure 1). The number of new deaths increased for the sixth consecutive week, with over 87 000 new deaths reported. This week, all regions are reporting decreases in case incidence apart from the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions. For the third consecutive week, the South-East Asia region reported the highest relative increases in both case and death incidences (Table 1). While a number of countries in the region are reporting upward trends, India accounts for the vast majority of cases from this regional trend and 38% of global cases reported in the past week. Similarly, all but two regions, South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean, reported declines in new deaths this week.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (2 172 063 new cases; 52% increase), the United States of America (406 001 new cases; 15% decrease), Brazil (404 623 new cases; 12% decrease), Turkey (378 771 new cases; 9% decrease), and France (211 674 new cases; 9% decrease).