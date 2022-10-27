Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (26 October 2022)

Edition 115

26 October 2022

Overview

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 15% during the week of 17 to 23 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.6 million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 13% as compared to the previous week, with over 8500 fatalities reported. As of 23 October 2022, over 624 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

In this edition, we include: