Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (26 October 2022)

Edition 115
26 October 2022
Overview
Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 15% during the week of 17 to 23 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.6 million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 13% as compared to the previous week, with over 8500 fatalities reported. As of 23 October 2022, over 624 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.
In this edition, we include:
-
The COVID-19 epidemiological update at the global and regional levels.
-
An update on the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), including their geographic spread, prevalence, summary of phenotypic characteristics of the Omicron VOC, and impact of vaccines.