Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (26 October 2021)

Global overview

During the week of 18 to 24 October 2021, the global number of new cases increased slightly (4%) compared to that of the previous week, with just over 2.9 million new cases (Figure 1). The European Region accounted for more than half (57%) of global new weekly cases and was the only region which reported an increase (Table 1). Other regions reported declines in the number of new cases. The largest decrease in new cases was again reported from the African Region (21%), followed by the Western Pacific Region (17%).

The number of new deaths also increased slightly by 5% during the past week, with over 49 000 new deaths reported. Increases were reported in the European (14%) and South-East Asia (13%) regions; whereas the largest declines were observed in the Western Pacific (16%), Eastern Mediterranean (13%) and the African (11%) regions.

As of 24 October, over 243 million confirmed cases and over 4.9 million deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence rates per 100 000 population were the European Region (179.1 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (72.9 new cases per 100 000 population); the same two regions reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths, of 2.3 and 1.8 per 100 000 population, respectively.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (512 956 new cases; 12% decrease), the United Kingdom (330 465 new cases; 16% increase), the Russian Federation (248 956 new cases; 15% increase), Turkey (196 850 new cases; 8% decrease) and Ukraine (134 235 new cases; 43% increase).

On 22 October, the ninth meeting of the Emergency Committee was convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director-General determined that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). He accepted the advice of the Committee and issued the Committee’s advice to States Parties as Temporary Recommendations under the IHR. See the statement summarising the meeting proceedings and Temporary Recommendations to State Parties for further information.