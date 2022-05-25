Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (25 May 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 22 May 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases has continued the declining trend observed since a peak in January 2022. During the week of 16 through 22 May 2022, over 3.7 million cases were reported, a 3% decrease as compared to the previous week (figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths also continues to decline, with over 9000 fatalities reported, representing an 11% decrease as compared to the previous week.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Region of the Americas (+13%) and in the Western Pacific Region (+6%), while decreasing trends were observed in the remaining four regions.

The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+30%), remained stable in the Western Pacific and the Region of the Americas (both <1%), and decreased in the other three regions.

As of 22 May 2022, over 522 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.