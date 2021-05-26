Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (25 May 2021)

Global Overview

Data as of 23 May 2021

Over the past week, the number of new cases and deaths continued to decrease, with over 4.1 million new cases and 84 000 new deaths reported; a 14% and 2% decrease, respectively, compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The European Region reported the largest decline in new cases and deaths in the past week, followed by the South-East Asia Region (Table 1). The numbers of cases reported by the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, African, and Western Pacific Regions were similar to those reported in the previous week. The Western Pacific Region reported the largest increase in the number of deaths, while other regions reported decreases or similar numbers to the previous week. Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world.