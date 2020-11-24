Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (24 November 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 22 November 2020, 10 am CET

Global epidemiological situation

This past week, the global acceleration in case incidence has slowed down, with around 4 million new cases reported; however, death rates continue to increase with over 67 000 new deaths reported (Figure 1). The European and South East Asia Regions continued downward trends in weekly cases; however, the European Region remains the largest contributor to new cases and new deaths in the past 7 days. The Region of the Americas reported increases in both new cases and new deaths and the Region continues to account for the greatest proportion of cumulative cases and deaths. While cases numbers remain relatively low, the African Region reported the highest increase in new cases (15%) and deaths (30%) this week. The Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions also reported an increase in new cases and deaths this week.

As of 22 November there have been over 57.8 million cases and 1.3 million deaths reported globally since the start of the pandemic.