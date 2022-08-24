Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (24 August 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 21 August 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 9% during the week of 15 to 21 August 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 5.3 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 15%, as compared to the previous week, with over 14 000 fatalities reported. As of 21 August 2022, 593 million confirmed cases and 6.4 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of reported new weekly cases decreased or remained stable across all six regions: the African Region (-25%), the European Region (-20%), the Region of the Americas (-18%), the SouthEast Asia Region (-17%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-13%), and the Western Pacific Region (+2%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the African Region (+183%) and the Western Pacific Region (+8%), while it decreased or remained stable in the European Region (-30%), the Region of the Americas (-15%), the South-East Asia Region (-11%), and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+3%).