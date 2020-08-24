Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (24 August 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 10am CEST 23 August 2020

Global epidemiological situation

Over 1.7 million new COVID-19 cases and 39 000 new deaths were reported to WHO for the week ending 23 August, a 4% decrease in the number of cases and 5% increase in the number of deaths compared to the previous week (10 to 16 August) (Figure 1). A cumulative total of over 23 million cases and 800 000 deaths have been reported so far.

With the exception of the South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions, a decrease in the weekly case incidence was reported across WHO regions in the last seven days (Table 1, Figure 2). Although the WHO Region of the Americas remains the most affected, accounting for 50% of newly reported cases and 62% of deaths, the region had the largest decrease compared to the previous week. The South-East Asia Region, which is the second most active region, continues to report an increase accounting for 28% and 15% of newly reported cases and deaths respectively. In the European Region, the number of cases reported has consistently increased over the last three weeks, however, only a slight decrease (1%) was reported in the most recent week, and the number of deaths have continued to decrease across the region. In the Eastern Mediterrenean Region, the number of reported cases increased by 4% compared to the previous week, however, the number of reported deaths have consistently decreased over the last six weeks. Likewise, the African and Western Pacific regions reported overall decreases in case activity over the past week.