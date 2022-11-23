Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (23 November 2022)

Overview

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 5% during the week of 14 to 20 November 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 2.4 million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 13%, as compared to the previous week, with about 7800 fatalities reported. As of 20 November 2022, 634 million confirmed cases and 6.6 million deaths have been reported globally.

In this edition, we include: