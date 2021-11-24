Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (23 November 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 21 November 2021

Globally, weekly case incidence has continued to increase for more than one month, with just under 3.6 million confirmed new cases reported during the week of 15-21 November 2021, a 6% increase as compared to the previous week. Similarly, new weekly deaths increased by 6% in the past seven days as compared to the previous week, with over 51 000 new deaths reported. As of 21 November, over 256 million confirmed cases and over 5.1 million deaths have been reported globally.

The European Region reported an 11% increase in new weekly cases, while the South-East Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean Regions reported decreases of 11% and 9% respectively; the other regions reported similar weekly case incidences as compared to the previous week. While the Western Pacific Region and the Region of the Americas reported relatively stable case incidence, both regions reported large increases in new weekly deaths, 29% and 19% respectively. In contrast, the African and the South-East Asia Regions reported a decrease in new weekly deaths, while the other regions reported a similar trend as compared to the previous week.