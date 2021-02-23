Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (23 February 2021)

Overview

The number of global new cases reported continues to fall for the sixth consecutive week, with 2.4 million new cases last week, an 11% decline compared to the previous week . The number of new deaths also continues to fall for the previous three weeks, with nearly 66 000 new deaths reported last week, a 20% decline as compared to the previous week. This brings the global cumulative numbers to 110.7 million cases and over 2.4 million deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, special focus updates are provided on: WHO COVID-19 vaccine policy recommendations as well as on SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.