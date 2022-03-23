Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (22 March 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 20 March 2022

After a consistent decrease since the end of January 2022, the number of new weekly cases rose for a second consecutive week, with a 7% increase reported during the week of 14 through 20 March 2022, as compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths has continued a decreasing trend (-23% as compared to the previous week) (Figure 1). Across the six WHO regions, over 12 million cases and just under 33 000 deaths were reported (Table 1). As of 20 March 2022, over 468 million confirmed cases and just over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific Region (+21%), remained stable in the European Region, and decreased in the Eastern Mediterranean (-41%), Africa (-33%), South-East Asia (-23%) and Americas (-17%) regions. On the other hand, the number of new weekly deaths increased in the Western Pacific Region (+5%), while decreasing in the other regions: Americas (-42%), Eastern Mediterranean (- 38%), Africa (-19%), Europe (-18%) and South-East Asia (-18%).

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently numbers of cases detected.