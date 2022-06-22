Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (22 June 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 19 June 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases has continued to decline since the peak in January 2022. During the week of 13 until 19 June 2022, over 3.3 million cases were reported, a 4% decrease as compared to the previous week (figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths declined by 16% as compared to the previous week, with over 7500 fatalities reported.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the South-East Asia Region (+46%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+45%), and the European Region (+6%), while it decreased in the other three WHO regions. The number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (+4%), while decreasing trends were observed in the other five regions.

As of 19 June 2022, over 536 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.

At the country level, the highest number of new weekly cases were reported from the United States of America (652 217 new cases; -12%), China (406 401 new cases; -19%), Germany (356 414 new cases; +10%), Brazil (256 034 new cases; -9%), and France (253 322 new cases; +33%). The highest number of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (1 858 new deaths; -13%), China (1 044 new deaths; -13%), Brazil (956 new deaths; -3%), the Russian Federation (443 new deaths; -11%), and Italy (338 new deaths; -24%).