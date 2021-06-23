Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (22 June 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 20 June 2021

Global numbers of cases and deaths continued to decrease over the past week (14-20 June 2021) with over 2.5 million new weekly cases and over 64 000 deaths, a 6% and a 12% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week (Figure 1). While the number of cases reported globally now exceeds 177 million, last week saw the lowest weekly case incidence since February 2021. This week, the Americas and Western Pacific Regions reported numbers of new weekly cases similar to the previous week, while the South-East Asia and the European Regions reported a decline in the number of new cases. The African Region recorded a marked increase in the number of weekly cases as compared to the previous week (Table 1). Globally, mortality remains high with more than 9000 deaths reported each day over the past week, however, the number of new deaths reported in the past week decreased across all Regions except for the Eastern Mediterranean and the African Regions.