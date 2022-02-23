Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (22 February 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 20 February 2022

Globally, during the week of 14 through 20 February 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 21% as compared to the previous week. In addition, the number of new deathsshowed a decreasing trend (-8%) when compared to the previous week (Figure 1). Across the six WHO regions, over 12 million new cases and over 67 000 new deaths were reported (Table 1). As of 20 February 2022, over 422 million confirmed cases and over 5.8 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the Western Pacific Region reported a 29% increase in the number of new weekly cases, while all other regions reported decreases: the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-34%), the Region of the Americas (-29%), the European Region (-26%), the African Region (-22%) and the South-East Asia Region (-17%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Western Pacific (+21%) and African (+20%) Regions and decreased in the South-East Asia (-37%), the Regions of Americas (-9%), the European Region (-5%) and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-4%).

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the Russian Federation (1 236 910 new cases; -7%), Germany (1 218 465 new cases; -8%), Brazil (773 353 new cases; -23%), the United States of America (746 129 new cases; -39%), and the Republic of Korea (612 195 new cases; +80%). The highest number of new deaths were reported from the United States of America (14 723 new deaths; -6%), Brazil (5877 new deaths; -11%), the Russian Federation (5252 new deaths; +8%), India (3238 new deaths; -51%), and Mexico (2221 new deaths; +8%).