Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (21 September 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 18 September 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases remained stable during the week of 12 to 18 September 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 3.2 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1 in the PDF). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 17% as compared to the previous week, with over 9800 fatalities reported. As of 18 September 2022, over 609 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased or remained stable across all six WHO regions: the African Region (-35%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-14%), the Region of the Americas (-12%), the South-East Asia Region (-8%), the European Region (-1%) and the Western Pacific Region (+3%). The number of new weekly deaths decreased across all six regions: the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-46%), the African Region (-27%), the Western Pacific Region (-27%), the European Region (-22%), the South-East Asia Region (-6%) and the Region of the Americas (-5%).

At the country level, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (605 919 new cases; +13%), the United States of America (395 117 new cases; -11%), the Republic of Korea (389 579 new cases; -11%), the Russian Federation (372 485 new cases; +10%) and China (297 693 new cases; 13%). The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (2601 new deaths; +5%), Japan (1162 new deaths; -31%), the Russian Federation (697 new deaths; +9%), Spain (595 new deaths; +83%) and Brazil (487 new deaths; -12%).

Current trends in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected. Additionally, data from previous weeks are continuously updated to retrospectively incorporate changes in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths made by countries.